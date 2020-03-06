My husband and I have no real connection...

I have been married for three years and have begun to accept the possibility that my husband and I are not suited to be a couple at all. We dated for just three months and then decided to marry because there was a lot of pressure from our parents at the time. I had some reservations even then, but he told me we could work out all issues after marriage, so I agreed. We have tried a lot since then, but we both think this is a lost cause because nothing has worked. We have been to marriage counsellors as well, but there is still a lack of any real connection. He has resigned himself to this, but I don't want to throw my life away. Who should do?

It seems as if you have both done everything you can to fix this, so there really isn't any reason for you to stay together if it makes you as unhappy as it obviously does. Your husband may be okay with living in a loveless marriage for reasons that make sense to him, but you are well within your rights to want more because it's your life. Speak to family and friends, because their advice may help. However, if this isn't working for you, talk to him about it or consider speaking to another professional for a potential solution. You don't have to be in any relationship that doesn't work for you.

My boyfriend always prefers hanging out with his friends to spending time with me, unless we are having sex. I feel as if I matter to him only when he wants to be physically intimate. How can I fix this?

Why do you have to fix anything? If he can't treat you as anything other than someone he needs to sleep with, he is the one with the problem. If this relationship isn't meeting any of your emotional needs, maybe you should evaluate what exactly you are getting out of it.

