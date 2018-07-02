My husband is a mama's boy, never listens to me

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My husband is never on my side. We have been married for eight months now and I am pregnant. He only listens to his mother and her complaints against me. When I complain about her, he asks me to forget about it. What can I do to make my husband start listening to me?

— Alifiya B

You have only been married for eight months, while your husband has spent most of his life listening to his parents. To expect him to change so quickly is irrational. It is unfair of him to take sides, of course, but I believe the best thing to do is wait until the two of you get to know each other better. You are compelled to listen to him because you have no one from your family living with you. Give him time to understand where you're coming from. The two of you having a child will change things, too. It's fairly normal for men to take forever to leave their parents and start making their own minds up.

My boyfriend and I have an open relationship, because we didn't want to be tied down to each other. He has dated other women and I have been with a few other guys since we decided to get into a relationship. The thing is, I recently found out that he has been dating someone steadily for over four months. Isn't this like cheating on me? I want to confront him, but don't know how to without sounding like a hypocrite. Is it even cheating at all?

I don't know about hypocritical, but it's certainly unconventional. What defines cheating in such a scenario is something only the two of you can define, because it is the two of you who have set the boundaries of this relationship in the first place. If you have a problem with this secrecy, and the fact that he hasn't said anything about dating this woman, I suggest you confront him and allow him to explain.

