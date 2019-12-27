'My husband is very reserved...'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have been married for six months to a wonderful man who loves me and cares about me a lot. The one thing he doesn't do is talk about his personal feelings. He clams up when I ask about his family, or his past, and says he doesn't feel comfortable talking about those things. I don't understand this because I am his wife and we are supposed to share everything. I want him to feel safe enough to be able to say anything to me. What do I do?

It takes time for two people to open up, especially at a fairly early stage of any relationship. The two of you may have known each other for a long time, but the roles of husband and wife are still new. You can't coerce him into being comfortable with you because you don't know how he feels about this yet. I suggest you do nothing for now, and simply let time work its magic on making your relationship more secure. Being open and honest yourself will only make it easier for him.

Horoscopes control my life and I think I am addicted to them. This affects my relationships with all kinds of people, including my family, because I don't make decisions without checking with my horoscope. I don't even give my boyfriends a chance and choose people based on predictions rather than my instinct. Am I right in doing this?

If you are aware of how your decisions aren't based on anything rational, and how they end up harming you, you are the only one in a position to make changes to fix this. Being more accepting of people takes a certain kind of maturity. You will arrive at that stage in time but, until that happens, I suggest you consider small steps. Go with your instinct every once in a while, instead of going by the stars, and see what happens. You may be surprised.

