Ben Cutting's model girlfriend Erin's interest in cricket has increased

cricket

My interest though has of course increased over the past four years or so [since I started dating Ben].

Ben Cutting and girlfriend Erin Holland

Australian cricketer Ben Cutting's model girlfriend Erin Holland, who was recently named the anchor for next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), felt that the assignment will give her an opportunity to mix business and pleasure.

Cutting was retained by Mumbai Indians during the IPL auction held in Jaipur on Tuesday. Talking about her long-term relationship with the cricketer, Erin, who is a former Miss World Australia, told The Daily Telegraph: "Cricket has been in my blood thanks to my family since I was a little girl. My interest though has, of course, increased over the past four years or so [since I started dating Ben]."

Ben Cutting is currently part of the Brisbane Heat team at the Big Bash League. He also played for Queensland Bulls making his first-class debut. Besides that, Ben Cutting has played for various Indian Premier League teams. He made his IPL debut in 2013 with Kings XI Punjab. He has since played for teams such as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Ben Cutting had announced his retirement from first-class cricket in April 2018. He was part of the Nangarhar Leopards at the Afghanistan Premier League. During his stint, he was the joint-leading wicket-taker as he bagged 12 wickets in nine matches during the tournament.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates