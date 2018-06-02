My kids keep me young, says Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer says he pretends to be as young as his kids - two sets of twins - Myla and Charlene, eight, and Leo and Lenny, four, in terms of his clothing choices at home.



"Honestly, I think it keeps me young because around them I try not to wear clothes that they can destroy or make super dirty when I'm picking them up, running round in the mud or going for a barbecue. I think they keep me young for the most part," Federer told GQ magazine recently.



"With the girls, we're starting to head in the direction where they start to like to be alone sometimes because dad's not cool anymore. They're not there yet," he added.

