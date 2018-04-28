'My mother wants to monitor my movements'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Uday Mohite



My mother recently found a photograph of a guy on my phone and thinks he’s my boyfriend. She wants to monitor my movements from now on, which is unfair. How can I get her to stop?

If this isn’t your boyfriend, your mother won’t believe he is forever. Mothers are rational beings. She will calm down and accept what you have to say soon enough.

I have a huge crush on a friend of mine, who doesn’t know how I feel about him. He has a girlfriend, but I don’t think they are very happy with each other. I have considered trying to casually mention how it doesn’t seem as if they are very compatible, but this feels like treachery. I know everything is fair in love and war, but I feel guilty about badmouthing his girlfriend just to make him like me. My friends say I should just tell him how I feel and let him decide what to do next, but shouldn’t I wait until his relationship ends, so he doesn’t use what I tell him as a reason for ending it with his girlfriend? I am very confused and don’t know how to deal with this, but I really want something to happen soon because it’s making me crazy. What should I do? What if he doesn’t like me at all?

All may be fair in love and war, but tarnishing someone’s reputation to get someone to go out with you is a bit extreme. If you want this friend of yours to recognise that you have feelings for him, why can’t you simply tell him how you feel and allow him to make a decision on how he should treat that piece of information? You can’t assume he is unhappy with his girlfriend, so do prepare yourself for the possibility of him not ending that relationship. You won’t be able to move on until you let him know how you feel though, so why not have that conversation and see how things go?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

