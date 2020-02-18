My older boyfriend is a Mr-know-it-all!

My boyfriend is five years older than I am and has always used this as an excuse to make me feel inferior in every way. He thinks he is stronger, smarter, more capable of making decisions about everything, and I am constantly forced to listen to his opinions. He does this in front of other people, too, which saddens and infuriates me all the time. I don't think he is being fair at all, and I don't think I should date someone older if this is what it means. Should I be with a younger man? Should I just end this at once?

Age has nothing to do with prejudice or stupidity. Your boyfriend may assume he is the smartest man on the planet, but that doesn't change the fact that he isn't. Some people simply like to use any excuse they can, including their age, to belittle other people in order to feed their ego. You should respect yourself enough to be in a relationship with someone who treats you as an equal. Whether that person is your age, younger, or older, is ultimately irrelevant.

My best friend's boyfriend repeatedly hits on me when she isn't around. She loves him a lot and I know she wants to take this relationship to the next level. I don't know if I should tell her this, because she may assume I am saying it out of jealousy or spite. Should I just tell her?

Friendship is about honesty, even if being honest hurts someone. If you think this man isn't being faithful to her, you are doing what matters, which is protecting someone you love from getting hurt. That should be the only thing driving any decision you choose to make. She may think of it as jealousy now but needs to know the facts anyway. What she does with them is her prerogative, but she still needs to know about anything that may hurt her.

