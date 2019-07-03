My older boyfriend makes me feel stupid

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I am 26-years old and have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He is 34 and the age difference has never been a problem. However, he has consistently made me feel inferior, intellectually and socially, and sometimes makes me doubt everything about myself. He is kind and caring but has no respect for my opinion or suggestions. He makes me feel as if I am stupid or even insane, which is starting to affect how I behave with other people too. Am I reading too much into this and allowing him to control me or is this what relationships between someone young and someone much older are always like?

You say the difference in age has never been a problem, and you may be right, because it isn’t a problem for millions of people. Your boyfriend doesn’t sound like he is kind or caring though, because a successful relationship will always make you feel empowered rather than unstable. Your partner should hold you up, not drag you down. And anyone trying to make you feel inferior in any way is not someone who respects you or has your best interests at heart. Only you can control your self-confidence, of course, but we sometimes give the wrong kind of people too much power to influence us. Relationships that work are not like this, irrespective of any age difference between those involved. This sounds like emotional abuse, to be honest.

Should I ask my partner to spend more time with me even though I know he is too busy? I don’t want to sound too needy or nagging, but herarely has time for me these days.

Wanting to spend time with a partner is normal, not unnatural. If he is busy, he may simply have to rethink his priorities. You have nothing to feel guilty about.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates