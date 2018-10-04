'My pals get jealous because I bag all the hot guys'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

My friends hate me because I end up with more handsome guys than they ever do. How can I get them to stop being jealous all the time? They don't even share my happiness, which always ends up making me sad.

If they hate you so much and are jealous of what makes you happy, maybe you should think about whether they are your friends to begin with.

I have been dating two guys over the past year. They are both intelligent, interesting, fun to be with and genuinely caring. The problem is, they are both beginning to lose patience because they think I am stringing them along. In all honesty, I am just confused because I can't make up my mind about which one I want a relationship with. I would like more time but may lose them both if they think I am just playing with their feelings. My friends like them both too, so I am even more confused and don't know if I should just choose one of them at random and stick to that decision. What do you suggest I do?

Your friends and you know these two guys a lot better than anyone else can, so asking a stranger for an opinion is unfair and counterproductive. You have said nothing about the feelings they provoke, apart from the fact that you like them for being interesting and kind human beings. If you are prepared to simply take a risk with either one of them, the fact is neither of them has made a more powerful impression on you. Why not be honest with them, tell them you need more time to choose and promise to make up your mind instead of leaving them both hanging on to your every word? Also, try and be little more rational in your approach this time. If you can imagine a good relationship with either one of them right now, think about who you can be with a few years down the line.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates