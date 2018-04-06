'My parents are pressuring me to have a baby'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



My parents have been pressuring me to have children for a few months now. My husband and I were married a year ago, and we decided to wait for a few years before starting a family because we had financial goals to meet and wanted some time to ourselves before raising any children. My parents have tried to be understanding about this, but they are now almost openly hostile to us because they say it’s time they became grandparents. It’s as if they don’t want to accept the fact that this is our decision alone. They are old and I understand where they are coming from, but I don’t see why I should sacrifice my life to make them happy with a decision as huge as this one. Is there anything I can do to get them to see my point of view? It is beginning to affect my relationship with my husband, too, because he feels trapped and I can’t blame him for feeling that way.

Your parents may have genuine reasons for why they want you to have children, but the decision really isn’t theirs or anyone else’s to make. It’s your body and your right to choose when you think you are mentally, physically and financially prepared to do this, because it will change your life forever. If they can’t see things from your point of view, you may simply have to accept the fact that they will be upset with you and deal with it. They are adults, too, after all. Their disappointment is a small price to pay for you taking control of your life. You shouldn’t be blackmailed into doing something that can have such a profound impact not just on you and your husband, but on the rest of your lives together. Speak to your husband, and reassure him that this isn’t something you can be coerced into because you will need his full support. Your parents are important, but so is your life with your partner.

