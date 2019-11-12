My parents want me to be honest, it's their legacy, says Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer recently spoke about the legacy his parents have given him and said it is honesty.

Federer, 38, said that his father Robert and mother Lynette — who are both alive — had a major influence on him growing up.

"I think honesty. My parents are very honest, they always wanted me to be like this and for me it was always the only way to be with them, always telling them if I had done something bad if I had a problem at school or in tennis," the 20-time Grand Slam champion was quoted as saying by Tennis World.

“I did not hide the problems. That comes from them. It was also a happy spirit. I feel that my parents are relaxed and they invite many people, you do not have to call them to go their home, they will open you the door,” he added.

