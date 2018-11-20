My partner gave away my treasured books

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I moved in together around a month ago and I recently found out that he had given away some books that belonged to me. When I asked him about this, he said he had copies of those books, but he was aware of the fact that I had kept them for sentimental reasons. He says I am being dramatic and should think more logically about space, but I feel as if he has insulted me and ignored my feelings. Am I wrong in feeling this way?

You are not wrong at all and, if he has done this knowing your reasons, he has been insensitive. Decisions based on what one person thinks is logical should be taken only after a consultation, and he didn't respect your feelings as much as he should have. He owes you an apology and, more importantly, needs to recognise that your feelings matter as much as your things.

I have been dating someone for two months now, and things seem to be going okay except for the fact that he hasn't mentioned me to his family or friends yet. Whenever I ask him about this, he says he is not ready to mention our relationship yet, which seems strange because he has already met all my friends and even my parents. I don't know what the big deal is, or why he is being so secretive about it, but I am thinking of putting my foot down and insisting that he introduce me to everyone he knows as his girlfriend. Am I being too pushy by doing this? Should I give him more time?

You are within your rights to insist, because two months of secrecy doesn't make sense if you are not a Hollywood couple trying to keep your relationship from the paparazzi. At the very least, he certainly owes you an explanation, so I suggest you insist on one. If he does have a good reason, hear him out, but do have a conversation about this.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

