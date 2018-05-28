My sex life left me damaged, says ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson

The England football team's first foreign coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson admitted he was 'damaged' when his private life turned out to be a talking point



Faria Alam

The England football team's first foreign coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson admitted he was 'damaged' when his private life turned out to be a talking point. The Swedish manager, 70, was more known for his relationships with Italian British lawyer Nancy Dell'Olio, Swedish TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson and former Football Association (FA) secretary Faria Alam.



Nancy Dell'Olio

"I thought I was prepared for England, but I was not prepared for things outside football — my private life. I am not very proud that fans could probably name three of my former girlfriends. I don't think it damaged my football results. But my image outside football was damaged, yes," he told the History channel yesterday.



Former England footballer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

"My private life was not very private in England. In 2002, when it came out that a woman, well a Swedish one [Jonsson], I wondered what I should tell the players. "It had nothing to do with football, but I was their manager and we were going into a World Cup. I said 'sorry' but one of the players stood up and said: 'Boss, welcome to England'. That was it. I felt good. It was over," he added.

