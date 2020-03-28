My sixth sense says Dhoni will play in T20 World Cup, says childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee

MS Dhoni's much-anticipated comeback with the IPL may not happen anytime soon in light of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic but his childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee remains hopeful that the ageing cricketing hero will find a place in India's T20 World Cup. The T20 tournament's 2020 edition, which had already been postponed to April 15, is on the verge of cancellation with the country in a 21-day national lockdown beginning Wednesday to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Dhoni has been out of action since India's semi-final exit in the World Cup in July last year.

"In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI's call. His [Dhoni's] position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last," Banerjee told PTI from Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings captain trained in Ranchi in the lead up to IPL 2020 and also led their training camp in Chennai before the league was postponed. "I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I'm in constant touch with his parents. He's doing his fitness training and is fully fit. Now let's wait for the BCCI's decision. There's no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see."

