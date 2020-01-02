My wife changed post pregnancy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

My wife recently got pregnant, and things have changed. We have been married for two years and have had no problems. Before her pregnancy she used to flirt with me a lot. We used to laugh and be very physical. Now, she has stopped and sits quietly much of the time. She is not unhappy but the playfulness about her has been lost. Should I be worried? How do I get her to be more like the person she used to be?

It's impossible for a man to understand how pregnancy affects a woman because your body and mind simply aren't attuned to her biological and psychological changes. Your wife's loss of interest in flirting has less to do with you and more to do with her coming to terms with something new. The thing to do is support her, because this is a time for change that will affect you as a family forever. To want her exactly as she used to be is unreasonable, because none of us stay the same. The two of you will evolve together, in different ways, and find new joy in time. I suggest you play the role of a supportive partner and enjoy the journey.

I believe very strongly in an astrologer, who recently told me that I have been dating someone who will eventually cause me a lot of pain. I love my boyfriend a lot and genuinely think he loves me, too, so this came as a shock. My astrologer has never been wrong about anything before, so I have no reason to question him this time. Should I end this relationship? I am worried that I am throwing away something special, so I am confused. Please help.

You have the option of making up your own mind and finding happiness, or following a path set by someone else. If you believe you are throwing away something special, you probably are.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates