My wife gets angry about everything!

My wife and I have been married for two years, and not a week has gone by without her losing her temper over something completely trivial. She throws things around for the smallest issues, and I am pretty sure she has an anger management problem. I have been very patient with her because I love her a lot and she is a great human being when she isn't angry. I don't know how much longer I can cope with this though. Should I ask her to consider getting professional help?

Anger management therapy can help, especially if you believe her actions are causing you harm and leading to potential damage for the future of your relationship. Tell her why this is important, and get her to acknowledge that the problem exists, because that is the first step towards figuring out a solution. Anger can be corrosive and eat away at things, so this is something you should both take seriously, especially given how long you have tried to tiptoe around it. Help is always available, provided one asks for it.

My marriage has been on the rocks for over two years, and my husband doesn't even communicate with me anymore. The only reason I haven't ended it yet is because I am pretty sure my family will do nothing to help. They will blame me for it ending, and convince me to try fixing it, even though I know this is beyond redemption. I want to get out of being in this miserable state, but don't know how?

This is entirely your decision, given that the two of you alone know whether or not this can be salvaged. I suggest you speak to friends and do a bit of research to try getting a sense of the support you may need — legal, material, financial — to be able to make this decision without your family's approval.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates