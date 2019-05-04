My wife Gisele makes a lot of money, says Tom Brady

other-sports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

National Football League superstar Tom Brady may not be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks, but he does not seem to care, thanks to his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

Brady makes $30 million and is ranked 18th among quarterbacks. Sam Darnold of the New York Jets ($30.2 million), Jacksonville Jaguars' Nick Foles ($50.1 million) and Joe Flacco of the Denver Broncos ($62 million) make much more than him. Money is secondary, but what matters to Brady is winning.

During his appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, when asked about his salary, Brady replied: "I think the thing I've always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife [Gisele] makes a lot of money." Brady's Brazilian supermodel wife Bundchen's total value is $400 million with an annual salary of $40 million.

