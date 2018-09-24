'My wife thinks I'm cheating with my best pal'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I met my female buddy after nine years. We were in college together and are now both married with kids. The problem is my wife thinks I am cheating on her with this friend. I have tried to convince her that this used to be my best friend in college, but she doesn't get it. I don't want to tell my friend about what's happening at home because, if she finds out, she will definitely walk out of my life. How can I manage my family, as well as my friendship?

— Suraj S

Jealousy can be a problem in any relationship without open communication and a building of trust. Try and find out why your wife is insecure about this friend of yours and give her a chance to explain why she feels the way she does. Don't discount her fears simply because you aren't doing anything wrong. This could easily have been the other way round, after all, with you feeling insecure about her friends. She obviously needs time to come to terms with it, so why not give her time to get used to the idea? You haven't been in touch with your friend for nine years. A few more months shouldn't be a problem.

My wife and I have had a poor physical relationship for years. I spoke to a few married friends about this and they passed a few comments, which she found out about. It made her extremely angry and she now wants them all to say nice things about her. What am I supposed to do?

— Srinivas Y

I'm not sure what she wants. Is she upset about the fact that you spoke to your friends, or that they made comments she found insulting? Also, shouldn't the focus be on how this will affect your marriage? Have you asked her to consider meeting a counsellor with you, to try and deal with these problems? Dealing with your friends can be put off for another day, until the larger issue has been resolved.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates