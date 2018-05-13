Myanmar army, rebels in deadly clash

Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up since January as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country

A TNLA soldier takes position during clashes

Yangon: At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between Myanmar's military and an ethnic armed group yesterday in northern Shan State, Myanmar army and local sources said, the most deadly flare-up in recent years as fighting in the borderlands intensifies.

Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up since January as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country. The military stands accused of carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign against the stateless minority in Rakhine.

The violence was between the military and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, one of several insurgent groups fighting for more autonomy in the north. "Nineteen [people] were killed in fighting," the Myanmar military source said, adding that two dozen had been injured.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever