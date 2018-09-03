Myleene Klass saved daughter from choking

hollywood

She tweeted: "My daughter (the other one this time) choked on holiday and I only knew what to do because I have done a first aid course. Please parents, arm and educate yourselves

Myleene Klass

Singer Myleene Klass saved her 11-year-old daughter Ava from choking during a holiday. Klass opened up about it on Twitter, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She tweeted: "My daughter (the other one this time) choked on holiday and I only knew what to do because I have done a first aid course. Please parents, arm and educate yourselves. It happened so quickly. Five minutes later it was as if nothing had happened. I have just booked another refresher course."

My daughter (the other one this time) choked on holiday and I only knew what to do because I’ve done a first aid course. Please parents, arm and educate yourselves. It happened so quickly. 5 mins later it was as if nothing had happened. I’ve just booked another refresher course. — Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) 31 August 2018

Her friend Nicole Appleton replied saying: "That must have been so scary!" Klass wrote: "Scary how quickly she started eating the rest of her meal again! But yeah, horrible. X." Klass had earlier spoken about the terrifying incident with her son Hero in 2012.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever