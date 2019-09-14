Myrah Suchdev wins girls under-6 chess crown

Myrah Suchdev of Mumbai City emerged champion, winning the girls under-6 crown at the recently-concluded Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship in Aurangabad.

Myrah, a student of Cathedral & John Connon School (Fort), completed the eight rounds with a commendable score of 6.5 points to clinch top honours.

Vedika Pal of Nagpur, Janhavi Gore of Mumbai Suburban and Prachi Patil of Kolhapur, finished with an identical tally of 6 points.

However, Vedika and Janhavi, both with a better tiebreak score were placed second and third respectively. Mishka Mehta also of Mumbai City, finished in fifth position with a score of 5.5 points. Myrah will now represent Maharashtra in the National Schools Chess Championships next month.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates