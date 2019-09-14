MENU

Myrah Suchdev wins girls under-6 chess crown

Updated: Sep 14, 2019, 09:03 IST | A correspondent

Myrah, a student of Cathedral & John Connon School (Fort), completed the eight rounds with a commendable score of 6.5 points to clinch top honours

Myrah Suchdev

Myrah Suchdev of Mumbai City emerged champion, winning the girls under-6 crown at the recently-concluded Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship in Aurangabad.

Myrah, a student of Cathedral & John Connon School (Fort), completed the eight rounds with a commendable score of 6.5 points to clinch top honours.

Vedika Pal of Nagpur, Janhavi Gore of Mumbai Suburban and Prachi Patil of Kolhapur, finished with an identical tally of 6 points.

However, Vedika and Janhavi, both with a better tiebreak score were placed second and third respectively. Mishka Mehta also of Mumbai City, finished in fifth position with a score of 5.5 points. Myrah will now represent Maharashtra in the National Schools Chess Championships next month.

