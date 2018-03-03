Mysterious death? SSC student dies in his sleep after screaming out for his mother

Rutvik Ghadshi, a resident of Worli's Adarsh Nagar, was all set for the SSC examination beginning on Thursday, but died suddenly early that day



Rutvik Ghadshi, a resident of Worli's Adarsh Nagar, was all set for the SSC examination beginning on Thursday, but died suddenly early that day. The student of Shishuvihar School in Dadar, slept at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday after telling his mother to wake him up at 5 am for some last minute revision. But he woke up shouting for his mother at around 1.15 am and died soon after.

Rutvik, who was a good student, was not stressed about the examination according to his family members. He was happily playing Holi with his friends on Wednesday evening before going to sleep. He and his two sisters were being brought up by their single mother who works as a domestic help.

"He shouted for mom at around 1.15 am and passed stool and urine at the spot. Within a minute he fell unconscious," said Manali, Rutvik's sister, who is a college student. His other sister who is being trained as a nurse was out on duty. Manali immediately called neighbours who rushed Rutvik to KEM hospital.

Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital, said, "The child was declared dead on arrival. Primary postmortem has been inconclusive so lungs and tissues have been sent to Kalina's forensic laboratory for further investigation and the body was handed over to the family." Rutvik had suffered from jaundice a month ago and his treatment was completed just two weeks ago, said Manali.

