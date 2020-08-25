Mystery girl spotted outside SSR's house is his PR person, says Shibani Dandekar

While netizens have been wondering and speculating who the mystery girl spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput's house is, actress-model Shibani Dandekar has shot down rumours that it is her. Shibani has claimed that the girl in question is SSR's PR person Radhika Nihalani.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Shibani Dandekar wrote, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate.. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn't give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate.

This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate https://t.co/AyVeelxuel — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) August 23, 2020

The rumour mill started when a video that showed a girl outside Sushant's apartment talking to his domestic staff went viral. The girl, who was wearing a mask, couldn't be identified, and the video is said to be from the day SSR died.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Now, the CBI has taken over the case.

