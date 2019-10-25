Mystic Bay tipped for General Rajendrasinhji Million

Pune: Despite there being only five runners in the fray for the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event of Friday's eight-race card, it promises to be an exciting contest. Three of the five--Mystic Bay, Nekhbet and Majestic Warrior--have been winners on this track this season, and the one they will have to lock horns with is the PBMM (Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million) winner Missing You who will be making her first appearance of the season that is ending tomorrow.

I expect Mystic Bay and Missing You to fight it out, with Nekhbet capable of giving a scare to them as she is likely to improve dramatically over her impressive debut run.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Golfing Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

True Grit 1, Ebony 2, Royston Rock 3.

Assessed Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Mr Honey 1, Highland Wind 2, Saffron Flower 3.

Star Shine Plate - Div II (Class III; 1200m)

Pablo 1, Silver Flames 2, Harmony Of The Sea 3.

Shamu Chavan Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)

Gold Medalist 1, Brazos 2, Jager Bomb 3.

General Rajendrasinhji Million (For 3y; 1600m)

Mystic Bay 1, Missing You 2, Nekhbet 3.

Delhi Race Club Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Despacito 1, Belgravia 2, Righteous 3.

Star Shine Plate - Div I (Class III; 1200m)

Storm Breaker 1, Queen Credible 2, Arc Shine 3.

Assessed Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Honourable Eyes 1, Navigator 2, Gandalf 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Storm Breaker (7-7)

Upsets: Skysurfer (1-5), Whoopsidaisy (2-9), Impala (3-1) & Dragonmoss (8-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

