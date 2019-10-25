Mystic Bay tipped for General Rajendrasinhji Million
Three of the five - Mystic Bay, Nekhbet and Majestic Warrior - have been winners on this track this season
Pune: Despite there being only five runners in the fray for the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event of Friday's eight-race card, it promises to be an exciting contest. Three of the five--Mystic Bay, Nekhbet and Majestic Warrior--have been winners on this track this season, and the one they will have to lock horns with is the PBMM (Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million) winner Missing You who will be making her first appearance of the season that is ending tomorrow.
I expect Mystic Bay and Missing You to fight it out, with Nekhbet capable of giving a scare to them as she is likely to improve dramatically over her impressive debut run.
First race at 2 pm.
Selections:
Golfing Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
True Grit 1, Ebony 2, Royston Rock 3.
Assessed Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Mr Honey 1, Highland Wind 2, Saffron Flower 3.
Star Shine Plate - Div II (Class III; 1200m)
Pablo 1, Silver Flames 2, Harmony Of The Sea 3.
Shamu Chavan Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)
Gold Medalist 1, Brazos 2, Jager Bomb 3.
General Rajendrasinhji Million (For 3y; 1600m)
Mystic Bay 1, Missing You 2, Nekhbet 3.
Delhi Race Club Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Despacito 1, Belgravia 2, Righteous 3.
Star Shine Plate - Div I (Class III; 1200m)
Storm Breaker 1, Queen Credible 2, Arc Shine 3.
Assessed Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Honourable Eyes 1, Navigator 2, Gandalf 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Storm Breaker (7-7)
Upsets: Skysurfer (1-5), Whoopsidaisy (2-9), Impala (3-1) & Dragonmoss (8-10)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.
