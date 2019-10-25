MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mystic Bay tipped for General Rajendrasinhji Million

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 07:32 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Pune

Three of the five - Mystic Bay, Nekhbet and Majestic Warrior - have been winners on this track this season

This picture has been used for representation purpose only
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: Despite there being only five runners in the fray for the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event of Friday's eight-race card, it promises to be an exciting contest. Three of the five--Mystic Bay, Nekhbet and Majestic Warrior--have been winners on this track this season, and the one they will have to lock horns with is the PBMM (Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million) winner Missing You who will be making her first appearance of the season that is ending tomorrow.

I expect Mystic Bay and Missing You to fight it out, with Nekhbet capable of giving a scare to them as she is likely to improve dramatically over her impressive debut run.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Golfing Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
True Grit 1, Ebony 2, Royston Rock 3.

Assessed Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Mr Honey 1, Highland Wind 2, Saffron Flower 3.

Star Shine Plate - Div II (Class III; 1200m)
Pablo 1, Silver Flames 2, Harmony Of The Sea 3.

Shamu Chavan Trophy (Class IV; 2400m)
Gold Medalist 1, Brazos 2, Jager Bomb 3.

General Rajendrasinhji Million (For 3y; 1600m)
Mystic Bay 1, Missing You 2, Nekhbet 3.

Delhi Race Club Cup (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Despacito 1, Belgravia 2, Righteous 3.

Star Shine Plate - Div I (Class III; 1200m)
Storm Breaker 1, Queen Credible 2, Arc Shine 3.

Assessed Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Honourable Eyes 1, Navigator 2, Gandalf 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Storm Breaker (7-7)
Upsets: Skysurfer (1-5), Whoopsidaisy (2-9), Impala (3-1) & Dragonmoss (8-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports newspune

Snooker champ Aditya Mehta: Pro Snooker is cut-throat but that's what I live for

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK