Mythical quest

Ubisoft has taken Greek mythology, slapped on assassins control scheme and dumbed down the graphics, to create Immortals: Fenyx Rising. That said, it is not a bad game for the most part.

The story starts when the demon Typhoon gets released from his underworld prison, causing chaos in the world by defeating the gods. You play a nobody named Fenyx and it is your destiny to save the gods and the world, as Prometheus narrates your life story to Zeus. The overarching story is pretty good. Unfortunately, I did not enjoy the feeble attempts at humour. The supposedly funny dialogues and comic chemistry between Zeus and Prometheus are akin to nails on a blackboard.

That, however, is probably the only grouse I have with Immortals. The great thing about the game is that it uses the control scheme of Assassin's Creed, and anyone familiar with it will be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to navigate this world. Though there are some hangover elements of Assassin's Creed Odyssey in this game, it has carved itself out to be a much lighter, less serious experience. This is partly thanks to the graphics, where everything looks like a cartoon version of its mythological self. The way the combat is handled makes it an easy and stress-free experience. Even the way demons just deflate out of the map as soon as you defeat them, leans into the light game vibe.

Fenyx Rising has an open world which means you can explore and reveal the full map at any time you like. There are also puzzles of various levels of difficulty peppered through the entire map. While some are easy, others can be pretty tough. The puzzles, even when you figure them out, have a fair bit of grunt work involved which can get tedious at times.

The map is pretty huge but you can fast travel to select locations and then glide to the next point of interest. This makes things easy if you are trying to complete the main quest. However, doing so will deprive you of the hidden treasures, combat opportunities and puzzles. It is best to find a horse and travel that way, especially if you want to catch all the sites on the way. You are looking at an easy 40-60 hours of gameplay. You can also replay the entire game in the plus mode once you have finished the main quest.

Immortals is an amazing game that's let down only by its atrocious attempts at comedy. Every bit of this game otherwise is fun. I like the light-hearted approach to the game. I felt the objective here was to unwind and explore, rather than chase down one quest after the next. Even the graphics though simplistic worked for this game. If you are looking for an enjoyable RPG with lots of puzzles and things to do, then go for this. It is simple to learn and play, especially if you have played Assassin's Creed before.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Rating: 4/5

Developers: Ubisoft

Publishers: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, XBO, XBS, PS4, PS5

Price: PC Rs 2,999;

Consoles Rs 3,999

