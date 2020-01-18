Myths and morals

We have all grown up listening to tales from the Panchatantra, and derived our own morals from it over the years. Thespian and storyteller Dhanendar Kawade has done the same and over the last three years, has introduced these stories to children aged between four and 12, in an interactive, musical performance, Hil Mil Kar. He takes the story of Mitra Samprati and tweaks it to contemporary times. "When a crow, rat, turtle, deer and pigeon can become friends, why can't those from different backgrounds?" he asks.

As the story progresses, these animals display their own unique strengths, something that can be interpreted as 'not everyone comes first in class' according to him. There is a lot of learning, but there's some fun too. Kawade takes waste like bottle caps and scrap metal, and even pulses to make his own music for the performance and delivers a message on sustainability too. The hour-long session ends with a 30-minute interaction where he takes the kids through his process of shaping these musical instruments and using them.

At Harkat Studios, Bungalow number 94, Aram Nagar 2, Versova.

On January 19, 5.30 pm

Call 8104752001

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 200 onwards

