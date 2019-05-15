N Chandrababu Naidu bats for a coalition Union government

national

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM also said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had his party's support

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu; (right) DMK Leader MK Stalin greets Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Pics/PTI

Haldia: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has termed Rahul Gandhi a "good leader who has concerns for the nation" and asserted that unlike 1996, non-BJP parties won't commit the mistake of keeping the Congress out if such an alliance forms a government at the Centre.

He claimed the BJP is on its way out, and batted for a coalition government saying, "It's better to have checks and balances." On the contentious issue of prime ministerial candidate of a non-BJP front, Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form such a coalition, said the constituents "will reach a consensus after tallying the number of seats each party gets".

"There is anti-incumbency. PM Modi tried his best, but he has no achievement. Because of that, he started talking about Pulwama (terror attack) and (Balakot) air strikes. In every meeting he is accusing and abusing opposition leaders," the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged.

On a coalition government formation, he said, "You cannot have restrictions. You need the magic figure (272 seats) to form the government. Restrictions will ultimately break the unity. All of us will sit together and reach a consensus.

Stalin meets Chandrababu Naidu

DMK leader Duraimurugan called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, a day after TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao called on DMK chief M K Stalin and discussed with him, his proposal for a Federal Front.

