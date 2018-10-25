N Chandrababu Naidu bats for women's welfare and empowerment

national

Andhra Pradesh is the state where welfare schemes are being implemented for women higher than any other state in the country, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

Naidu, who held a meeting with women of self-help groups in the state on Wednesday. The meeting was held as part of the fourth installment of payments under the Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme.

Addressing the congregation and hailing the women welfare schemes implemented by his government, Naidu said, Andhra Pradesh is the state where welfare schemes are being implemented for women higher than any other state in the country. In order to make all women financially empowered, we are implementing various programs so that every family gets at least Rs 10,000 monthly income.

Naidu also highlighted the infrastructural development that took place under his watch. We have developed infrastructure with 25000 KM CC roads in rural areas. We built toilets in all households to protect the self-respect of women. We are building 25 lakh houses for poor people. We provided LED lights, drainage system, gas for every house, quality drinking water in all villages. Despite the bifurcation trouble, we are not afraid in spending money for providing amenities.

Talking about the Pasupu-Kumkuma scheme, Naidu said, We have distributed Rs 13,500 crores under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme where every woman gets Rs 10,000. I am very happy you have been regularly paying loan installments. I appeal to all of you to continue this and cooperate with us.

During the meeting, Naidu also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for failing to address the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issue, which also led to the removal of director Alok Verma. The constitutional institutions like the CBI are spoiled. In fact, the CBI director should be appointed by the Prime Minister, the leader of Opposition, and the CJI for two years. However, the Modi government is making appointments violating the rules and regulations. This is highly objectionable. Is this a democracy or autocracy? I have never seen such a prime minister.

