N Chandrababu Naidu: BJP, Amit Shah are most corrupt in India

national

He said the TDP is coordinating with a number of other parties to draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement.

N. Chandrababu Naidu

The BJP and its President Amit Shah, are the most corrupt in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Naidu said, "The BJP is blaming others for corruption. However, the party and its president Amit Shah are most corrupt in India. It's under their rule that leaders like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi escaped after looting the banks of our country. They are even responsible for the Rafale (deal)."

The BJP and its president Amit Shah are most corrupt in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/rVsnvb02kk pic.twitter.com/ajs9eqnMPb — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 5, 2019

Continuing his tirade against the saffron party, Naidu said: "The BJP is in power. It cannot blame others for every mistake. The BJP is stating that the opposition parties are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are not against Modi, we are against his policies and behaviour."

He said, "The economy has collapsed, independent institutions are being misused and the country is under threat."

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief had stated that while court cases against the BJP members and their associates are being withdrawn, new cases are being registered against those opposing the saffron party.

"Recently, cases have been registered against (Samajwadi Party leader) Akhilesh (Yadav) and (BSP chief) Mayawati, and now revengeful action taken against (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. Centre-state relations are deteriorating. The BJP takes joy in opening new cases against all opposition leaders," Naidu said.

He said the TDP is coordinating with a number of other parties to draft an action plan on a nation-wide movement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever