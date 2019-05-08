N Chandrababu Naidu: EC's job is to conduct elections in a transparent manner

national

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should bring transparency in the elections.

"EC's job is to conduct elections in a transparent manner. What we are asking for is -- protect democracy, bring transparency. They agreed to some points, and they are working. Let them work. Again we'll decide what to do," Naidu said after meeting the Election Commission.

Earlier in the day, Naidu along with other leaders of opposition parties met the ECI after the Supreme Court turned down a review plea by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to the poll panel to expand the ambit for random physical verification of VVPAT from five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs.

"The number of VVPATs has been increased to five. It is the Election Commission's duty to bring transparency. They always say -- it will delay the counting. Transparency is more important than delay," the Chief Minister told ANI.

"Everything is possible. Very advanced countries have gone back to the paper ballot voting," he said.

Earlier in the day, Naidu had said: "Our review petition has been dismissed. We are demanding transparency in the election process. We have spent Rs 9000 crore on VVPAT. Then why can't you count it and make it more transparent."

"We are again going to the EC. We demand that if any discrepancy or mismatch is found in any one of five VVPATs-EVMs that are required to be matched in an Assembly segment, then the counting of all VVPATs should be done. We will ask the Election Commission to revise its guidelines," said Naidu.

When asked to comment on the outcome of elections, Naidu said: "On May 23, you will see. This country is going to get a new prime minister."

"After the results on May 23, we will sit together and will decide. The beauty of democracy is consensus. All people have given votes. We will decide amicably and choose the best prime minister," he said.

