N Chandrababu Naidu indulging in spit-and-run politics, say BJP

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh of indulging in "spit-and-run politics" and carrying out "organised propaganda" against the saffron party's government at the Centre for political gains.

Lashing out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his attack on the Centre, BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the TDP supremo was "carrying out an organised propaganda and spreading lies".

Since snapping ties with the NDA in March, Naidu has been targeting the BJP at the Centre, accusing them of going back on the "promise" of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh and also hatching conspiracies against the TDP.

