N Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi

national

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders

Rahul Gandhi

It is learned that he discussed among other things the possibility of forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain power.

Naidu's meeting with Congress and other opposition party leaders comes a day before the last leg of Lok Sabha election on Sunday during which 59 seats will go to polls in seven States and one Union territory.

TDP chief Naidu also met NCP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, CPI leaders S Sudhakar Reddy, D Raja, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav.

Naidu is slated to fly to Lucknow later in the day to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Naidu had met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday regarding re-election at five polling stations that fall under Chittoor parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh on May 19.

Hours after his meeting with Arora, Naidu had visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

Seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 11, will conclude on May 19.

The 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats at stake in Andhra Pradesh went for polls simultaneously on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates