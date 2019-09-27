N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath is TNCA boss, but CoA point to flaws

Indian cricket yesterday got its first woman president of a state cricket association after ex-BCCI boss N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa was elected unopposed in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) polls.

However, the Committee of Administrators (CoA), managing the affairs of the BCCI, yesterday wrote to the TNCA saying that their constitution is still not compliant as per the Justice Lodha Committee reforms passed by the Supreme Court’s judgments of July 18, 2016, August 9, 2018 and September 20, 2019.

The TNCA informed the CoA on Wednesday about their amended constitution.

The CoA found various amendments were not as proposed. "The CoA is of the view that various amendments have been made by TNCA in the Amended Constitution on a deliberate misinterpretation of the order dated 20th September 2019," the CoA stated in its email, accessed by mid-day.

The most blatant violations of the TNCA is having two vice-presidents instead of one and doing away with the age cap of 70 across all positions. TNCA has time till October 4 to amend its constitution. On the same day, state units have to send their nomination for BCCI’s Apex Council. The BCCI elections will be held on October 23.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association will conduct their elections on October 4.

