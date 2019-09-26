N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath set to become TNCA president

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President N Srinivasan is set to become the President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

With this, she will become the first woman to head TNCA. Gurunath has been elected unanimously.

Gurunath's was the only nomination filed for the post of president. Her official appointment will be announced formally later today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), and she will become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country.

Her husband Gurunath Meiyappan was banned for life for indulging in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League.

After getting elected, she will represent the state association at the meetings in BCCI.

For the post of vice-president, TJ Shrinivasaraj (city) and P Ashok Sigamani (district) have been nominated.

RS Ramasaamy has been nominated for secretary and KA Shankar has been nominated for the post of joint secretary of the state cricket association.

Srinivasan who is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) served as the President of TNCA from 2002 to 2017.

He stepped down from the post in 2017.

Following are the nominations for each post in the state cricket association:

President: Rupa Gurunath.

Vice Presidents: TJ Srinivasaraj (City), P Ashok Sigamani (Districts)

Secretary: RS Ramasaamy

Joint Secretary: K A Shankar

Assistant Secretary: N Venkatraman

Treasurer: J Parthasarathy.

