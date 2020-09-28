Na bhai na! Yuvraj Singh's hilarious post when Rahul Tewatia almost hit 6 sixes in an over

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia was the talk of the town during their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab on September 27. During the initial stages of his innings, Tewatia struggled slightly and could not even rotate the strike easily. However, during the latter stages of the game, in the 18th over. Rahul Tewatia switched gears all of a sudden and KXIP pacer Sheldon Cottrell was at the receiving end.

During the 18th over, RR overtuned their fortunes as Tewatia went berserk on Sheldon Cottrell as he hit 5 sixes in the latter's over. Tewatia slammed 4 sixes which was followed by a dot ball before he slammed another six to finish the over. This charge by Rahul Tewatia helped Rajasthan Royals to bring down their target of 51 from 18 balls to 21 off the last 2 overs.

In the meanwhile, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was all praise for Rahul Tewatia on Twitter but he also had his heart in his mouth as he almost saw his record being equalled. Yuvraj went to share a funny post thanking Tewatia for missing 6 sixes in the over. Yuvi took to Twitter and wrote, “Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant !"

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na ð thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Tewatia went on to score 53 runs in his quickfire batting and along with a splendid show by RR's Sanju Samson (85 runs of 42 balls) led to Rajasthan Royals breaking the record for the highest successful run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League (224).

