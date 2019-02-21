Naagin 3 actor Rajat Tokas wants to be the next Wolverine

television

Rajat Tokas is serious about replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The Naagin 3 actor has even started a campaign asking his fans to support him on this journey

Rajat Tokas and Hugh Jackman

Naagin 3 actor Rajat Tokas is now aiming for Hollywood. His ambition is to reprise the character of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, which has been played by Hugh Jackman. Now that there is a hunt for a new Wolverine, the telly actor is asking fan groups to sign a petition to get him in the series to replace Jackman. In case you think the actor is doing it for fun, let's tell you, he isn't. He claims he has a large fan base and there will be quite a few who will sign the petition. But, is Marvel listening?

Rajat Tokas took to Instagram to ask his followers to support him on this journey. Here's what he posted:

Looks like the Jodha Akbar actor is serious about wanting to get into Wolverine's skin. For those not in the know, Wolverine is a character that appears in Marvel comics and the X-Men movie franchise. He's a human mutant with animal-keen senses, enhanced physical abilities including three retractable claws in each hand, and a powerful regenerative capability.

Do you think Rajat Tokas is up to play this incredible character? Rajat certainly seems to think so. Apparently, his appeals have touched his fans' hearts and he has already got over 5,000 signatures supporting his campaign. Only time will tell if Tokas does indeed become the next Wolverine.

