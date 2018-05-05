Naagin 3 promo: Karishma Tanna, Rajat Tokas and Anita Hassanandani's revenge for love

The promo of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 is out. It shows Rajat Tokas and Karishma Tanna as lovers. What follows is Naagin's revenge for her lover's death



A still from the promo. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/colorstv

The promo of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama, Naagin 3 is out and has Rajat Tokas, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. Colors took to their Instagram account to release the most-awaited promo of the show. Given that Mouni Roy's Naagin was a huge hit, there was immense anticipation about Naagin 3.

The video shows Rajat Tokas and Karishma Tanna as lovers, who are attacked by a group of boys. The gang of men sexually assault Karishma's character and beat up Rajat, who plays the character of Naag Raj. Later, Karishma Tanna is re-born as Anita Hassanandani to take revenge for her lover's death.

Watch the promo here:

Isn't Naagin 3's story similar to the Manisha Koirala's film, Jaani Dushman?

The character of third Naagin has still been kept under wraps. However, it is speculated that Surbhi Jyoti essays the character of the third Naagin.

The show's first season had starred Mouni Roy, who was also a part of the second season. After essaying the character of a shape-shifting snake for two years, she bid adieu to the show — a move that she claims was "a tough decision."

