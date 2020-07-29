Naagin 4 Finale: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti capture BTS fun in pictures

Rashami Desai, the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has wrapped her portion of the shooting on Naagin 4 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Sharing the news with her social media followers, Rashami Desai has bid adieu to the supernatural-drama show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, by sharing some fun BTS pictures with her co-stars and the girl gang - Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti.

In case you missed it, Rashami was roped in to play Shalaka on the daily soap, but the actress journey was cut short. For the uninitiated, producer of the show, Ekta in May, announced that a new season of Naagin is in the works after the storyline of the current season did not impress the audience.

Continuing further in her social media video, Ekta Kapoor mentioned how they have a huge intriguing point planned for the show which is surely gonna astonish all the viewers. Naagin will not be going off-air and will even make a return with a fifth season with another intriguing story. Few of the characters will be out of the show and new characters will be introduced but it is a part of one story ending for another one to start.

Rashami Desai also gave an emotional speech as the shoot ended.

As the girls were shooting for the last leg, Rashami and Co got emotional on the last day of her shoot on Naagin 4. The actresses - Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti clicked fun-filled farewell pictures. Let's take a look at some right away!

Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller television series produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show follows shape-shifting serpent women who, in every season, fight evil and keep the powerful 'naagmani' safe from evil.

It has also been announced that Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar will play lead roles in Naagin 5. As the fourth edition comes to an end in mid-August, new season's episodes will air soon afterwards. It has also been reported that Naagin 5 is all set to go on the floors in a few days.