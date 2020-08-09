Naagin 5: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to be part of Hina Khan's show? Here's what the actress has to say

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series is one of the most popular supernatural shows today. It has a cult following among audiences across all age groups, and the supernatural theme of the show has kept fans hooked every season. The fifth instalment of Naagin is set to air this week with Hina Khan in the lead role with Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra supporting her.

Now, according to latest media reports, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 has been approached by the makers of Naagin 5. The actress has confirmed that she has been approached to play an interesting cameo in the supernatural drama. Speaking to Tellychakkar, Devoleena said, "I have been approached but haven't decided yet if I am doing it."

However, the actress will love to be part of the popular franchise as she went on saying, "I would love to be part of the show though. It's a beautiful show and is loved by many. Also, I want to work with Ekta Kapoor."

Devoleena became a household name as Gopi Bahu in the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress also spoke about how she is spending her lockdown. "I am spending my time reading books, watching TV series online and doing some creative work. I am on a break from social media. I know people might be missing me, the ones who love me might be missing me to shower their wishes and the ones who troll me might be missing the "tu tu main main" I miss them both. But for some time I need some positive vibes in my life", she said.

Coming back to Naagin 5, the makers recently revealed the fresh promo of the fifth season of the supernatural series. In the new promo released by the channel, we can see the first look of new entrants Hina, Dheeraj and Mohit. While Hina will be playing the role of a serpent, Dheeraj and Mohit's characters are yet to be revealed.

The fifth season of the show will start airing every Saturday and Sunday starting August 9. Last month, the makers had shared the fresh promo of the show. Sources close to the development had shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences". While we don't know about Surbhi Chandna yet, it's sure that Hina Khan will be the new 'naagin'.

On 31 July, the Naagin 4 team had wrapped up the shoot of the fourth instalment and hosted a grand farewell party for the cast and crew. Nia Sharma shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "A moment to cherish forever @singhranjankumar you have been a teacher.. shall always be.. @vijayendrakumeria A man of Honor! (sic)."

