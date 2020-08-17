Naagin 5: Meet Surbhi Chandna as Bani as the actress gives a glimpse of her character

Given the staggering success of the first four seasons of Naagin, the fifth season has been able to amass the exact and equal amount of excitement among fans. And now, taking to her Instagram Account, Surbhi Chandna has shared the glimpse of her character Bani from the show.

Describing this feeling, she calls this as her baby steps into this giant fantasy world, have a look right here:

That's not all, Anjum Faikh, another character of the show that has been seen in a cameo, shared some lovely pictures with the male lead of the show, Sharad Malhotra. What caught the attention was that she was dressed in a gorgeous traditional attire whereas the actor was dressed causally in a black t-shirt and ripped jeans.

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram My fav @sharadmalhotra009 âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂº #nagin5 A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) onAug 16, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

And talking about another integral part of the show, Hina Khan, who has been cast as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist, she also talked about the show and her feelings about being a part of it. She said, "Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because 'Naagin' is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show," she was quoted by IANS.

Even the Colors channel had a unique post about the actress and they had this to say about her, have a look:

She added, "You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news