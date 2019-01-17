Naagin actress Rutpanna Aishwarya ventures into digital space

television

Naagin actress Rutpanna Aishwarya will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Virgin Bhaskar

Naagin actress Rutpanna Aishwarya will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Virgin Bhaskar. Actor Anant V. Joshi will also be a part of it. "This is my first project in the digital space. I am excited yet nervous. Anant, my co-star on the show, and I have been doing workshops in preparations for the series, for a long time now; and I certainly hope that the series will be a great success," Rutpanna said in a statement.

The show is set to go on the floors in Varanasi from the end of this month. It will later be available on ALTBalaji app.

