Naagin fame Nia Sharma turns 30; celebrates with 18 cakes and customised gifts

Nia Sharma, the actress who rose to fame with her stint in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, turned thirty on September 17. The actress was spoilt by her loved ones with loads of cakes, fancy customised gifts, and to top it all, a huge surprise by her close friends and family on her special day. Nia couldn't hold the excitement and shared the news with all the social media followers. Let's take a look at her series of posts on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) onSep 16, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

The actress opted for a co-ord set for her 30th birthday celebration. Her balloon outfit showcased the TV actress' fashionista side. In another celebration, Nia was seen donning a black ruffled crop top, paired with cargo pants, yet another trendsetter indeed.

On the work front, Nia was last seen in Naagin 4. Not only this, but she also won the Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India trophy and was all elated to bag the most prestigious award of her life. The actress confessed how she pushed her self and tested her own limits to conquer the show. Nia also shared in a media interaction, "What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best."

She further added, "I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that COLORS gave me. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about makeup and styling. No, she's not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win!"

Speaking about her passion towards acting, Nia Sharma once stated, "People have always seen me as someone who is fit and has a good figure because I have maintained myself well. But, with time, there are physiological factors that make you put on weight. For the past few years, I have suffered from the fear of getting out of shape. I was obsessed with my weight and if I put on even one kilo, I would start fretting and fuming over it."

