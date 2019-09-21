Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy get married again

The current and former couples of the television industry are entertaining the audience with their back-to-back performances on Nach Baliye 9. As the competition intensifies, the top contestants are pulling out all the stops to present pathbreaking performances and impress everyone with their scintillating moves. This weekend, the viewers can look forward to one of the most romantic and dreamlike proposals ever that has happened. Undoubtedly, one of the most adorable couples of the television industry Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy is going to give everyone couple goals for sure!

Television's cutest Jodi, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have redefined the meaning of true love for all of us. The two completed 10 years of knowing each other and Rohit decided to celebrate it in a grand way. What better than getting remarried to your better half on the national television.

Rohit Reddy planned a romantic and dreamy set-up with balloons and flowers to surprise his Baliye on stage. He said, "I want to make breakfast for you for the rest of my life," as he went down on a knee to propose Anita with a diamond ring. This act left Anita completely speechless and needless to say, super happy and emotional. He not only invited her best friends from the industry - Karan Patel and Aditi Bhatia but also her parents, to be a part of this special occasion.

The couple is entertaining and winning hearts with their outstanding acts and has also remained in the safe zone on the show. For one of their performances, the duo even received a standing ovation.

To catch more on the couple's picture-perfect romantic moment, watch the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye 9.

