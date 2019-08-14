Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy receive standing ovation

television

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's act on a patriotic number on the dance show Nach Baliye 9, left the audience speechless and judge Raveena Tandon got emotional

Rohit Reddy shared this picture with Anita Hassanandani on his Instagram account.

Nach Baliye 9 is seeing many twists and turns on the show with the contestants' performances, their trysts with dance, and many other aspects. The last episode saw the exit of couple Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova. They entered the bottom two position with another popular pair - Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia. Urvashi and Anuj received more number of votes and were saved.

An episode had Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy all set to give their performance. Later, the judges learned that Rohit Reddy is diagnosed with Hepatitis A, and gave them clear instructions of not performing the act, and prioritise their health over anything else. The duo has overcome obstacles including Reddy's illness and bounced back with a perfect score last weekend. Ronita as popularly called, they abided by their advice and returned next week with a bang. For this week, we hear that the couple performed a hard-hitting patriotic number showcasing gratitude to those serving our country.

A source informs, "The entire set gave the duo a standing ovation after their act. Raveena Tandon was seen getting emotional as she recalled a difficult meeting she had with a solider's wife years ago." Hassanandani and Reddy have been a jodi (pair) so far in the competition. Last week they took up the challenge of performing without music while this week they have taken the challenges of the men on the border protecting our nation to another level. And with Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, we are sure this act is going to be a super hit!

Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan and has a unique concept of five ex-couples and five current couples battling on the dance stage to acquire the coveted trophy. Reportedly, the winner of Nach Baliye 9 gets a chance to do a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

