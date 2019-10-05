Nach Baliye 9: Anita Hassanandani dedicates her solo act to Raveena Tandon

Nach Baliye 9 has been showcasing fantastic dance performances coupled with a lot of drama with its unique concept this year. The mix of participants is very interesting owing to the chemistry shared between the dancing partners.

Undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples on the dance show this year is Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy. They have secured a special place in the hearts of the audience with their cute and graceful acts on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. During the recent shoot, an adorable moment between Anita and celebrity judge - Raveena Tandon brought a smile to everyone's faces.

Anita Hassanandani wowed everyone on the sets with a fantastic performance that was choreographed on a mashup of some of the best songs of Raveena! After her performance, Anita said that this act has been very special for her and she dedicated it to Raveena's stupendous journey of 28 years in the glamorous Bollywood industry!

Speaking about it, the television actress said, "I have always adored Raveena. She is such a beautiful and kind person. I still remember that I started applying eyeliner because of her. She looked so mesmerizing on the screen! Same holds true for my obsession with hoop earrings! I collected so many of them in different colors only because of Raveena. She is a wonderful person and I am truly happy that I got to perform on a mashup of her iconic songs."

