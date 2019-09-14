Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik parted ways

Television actor Avinash Sachdev has entered the popular celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. He has made an entry through wildcard with Palak Puruswami. The television show is no less than a typical masala potboiler, where there is content and drama. This week, the viewers will be in for an extra entertainment bonanza as the show will introduce the wild card entrants for this season of Nach Baliye.

One of the pairs is Avinash and Palak. Right after they get introduced on the show, the judge of the show Raveena Tandon asked Avinash about his past relationship. Taking it very sportingly Avinash revealed the reason behind his break-up with Rubina Dilaik. He said, "Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other."

He further added, "I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely."

Apart from this pair, former contestants, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli have returned as wildcard contestants on the show. While Urvashi and Anuj were unhappy about how they were eliminated, they expressed their displeasure upon their return. While speaking their mind, Urvashi got into a tiff with choreographer-judge Ahmed Khan, where they blamed the judges, Raveena, and Ahmed for being biased towards them.

However, Ahmed Khan asked the former couple, known as UrUj to give a bad performance and leave the show instead of cribbing. The other pair, Vishal and Madhurima have always indulged in fights on the stage and the latter revealed that she does that on purpose to attract attention.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik, she is currently married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The actress gained prominence for her performance in Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

