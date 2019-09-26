Nach Baliye 9 contestant Muskaan Kataria confirms breakup with Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan and his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria's journey in Nach Baliye 9 had ended after Faisal injured his leg during a shoot.
Faisal Khan and his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria were one of the most-loved couples of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short due to an injury forcing him to leave the show.
Now, reports have emerged that the couple is no longer together and has gone their separate ways. Speaking to The Times of India, Muskaan said, "The news of our breakup is true. We are no longer together." When the paper asked whether the rumour of Faisal cheating on her is the reason for the breakup, she said, "I don't know what is happening. The mess is all around. I am not in a state to discuss further."
Faisal and Muskaan had entered the show as a couple and had impressed the judges and the audience with their performances. However, last month, Faisal fell off a horse during the shoot and injured his legs. Faisal had a fibula tibia fracture, which is extremely painful, disallowing him to get back to dance at least for a few months. Faisal is a trained dancer and was also the winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, while co-contestant Muskaan Kataria is a model.
The Chandragupta Maurya actor took to Instagram to share an in-depth post about his injury and to keep his fans updated about it. Here's what he said:
Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage, reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult! The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me. We take the smallest things for granted and really don’t know what tomorrow holds for us. The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how! As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance! Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life! Keep us in your prayers ðÂÂÂ
Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, this season, the dance reality show has come up with an interesting concept of having five ex-couples and five current couples is going to see couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the coveted title and grand prize money of Rs 50 lakh.
