Nach Baliye 9 contestant Muskaan Kataria confirms breakup with Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan and his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria were one of the most-loved couples of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short due to an injury forcing him to leave the show.

Now, reports have emerged that the couple is no longer together and has gone their separate ways. Speaking to The Times of India, Muskaan said, "The news of our breakup is true. We are no longer together." When the paper asked whether the rumour of Faisal cheating on her is the reason for the breakup, she said, "I don't know what is happening. The mess is all around. I am not in a state to discuss further."

Faisal and Muskaan had entered the show as a couple and had impressed the judges and the audience with their performances. However, last month, Faisal fell off a horse during the shoot and injured his legs. Faisal had a fibula tibia fracture, which is extremely painful, disallowing him to get back to dance at least for a few months. Faisal is a trained dancer and was also the winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2, while co-contestant Muskaan Kataria is a model.

The Chandragupta Maurya actor took to Instagram to share an in-depth post about his injury and to keep his fans updated about it. Here's what he said:

Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, this season, the dance reality show has come up with an interesting concept of having five ex-couples and five current couples is going to see couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the coveted title and grand prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

