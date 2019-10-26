Nach Baliye 9: Contestants to face the wrath of Hina Khan's questions

With each passing week, things are spicing up on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The contestants are giving their hearts and soul to perform in this championship and win the trophy. Every weekend, there is something exciting in store for the contestant couples on the Nach Baliye 9 stage.

As the show enters its semi-finale week, hearsay is that Kundali Bhagya fame actress Shraddha Arya and her 'baliye' (partner) Alam Makkar might be evicted. The race to the finale will be between Shantanu Maheshwari with Nityaami Shirke, Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, Madhurima Tuli with Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni with Natasa Stankovic.

This week, actress Hina Khan will be gracing the show, and asking some inevitable questions to the contestants. Star Plus shared a promo on their Instagram account, which shows Hina throwing some questions at the contestants. Hina asks Shraddha about her marriage plans. The actress says she isn't sure right now, and beau Alam seems clueless as to how much surer does she want to be. Later, Hina leaves Natasa shocked by her question, "Do you think Aly has overshadowed you?"

Star Plus shared this video with the caption: "Our Jodis are gonna face Hina khan's inevitable questions. Things are about to spice up as the semi finale week gets closer! What's gonna happen? [sic]"

It also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the promo, in which he says his iconic dialogues from the web show, Sacred Games. The competition seems to have gotten tougher. Let's see which couple lifts the coveted trophy.

