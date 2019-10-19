Nach Baliye 9: Falguni Pathak performs garba with Raveena Tandon and others

Since the last few weeks, Nach Baliye 9 has entertained the audience far and wide with an interesting mix of drama and dance. The celebrity contestants have competed with each other on the dance stage presenting different forms to impress the celebrity judges and viewers. This week, it was none other than the Garba queen – Falguni Pathak who made a grand entry wowing everyone present on the sets!



Falguni Pathak, Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan, hosts Maniesh Paul, Waluscha De Sousa with the crew.

The legendary singer Falguni Pathak changed the atmosphere on the sets with her energetic performances. Both the judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan grooved to the garba track sung by Falguni as she matched steps with them.

It's a lesser known fact that Raveena Tandon is a huge fan of Falguni Pathak since her college days! The actress couldn't contain her joy as she got to do Garba with one of her favourite icons from college days.

Raveena Tandon said, "I remember during my college days we used to act crazy during Navaratri. There wasn't a single person in my group who would want to miss Falguni's Dandiya night! We used to go around checking with everyone and anyone if they could arrange for passes for the event. I am so happy that I finally got to do garba with the Dandiya queen herself – Falguni Pathak!"



Falguni Pathak and Raveena Tandon.

This weekend's episode promises to be one of the most entertaining ones ever with special guest Falguni Pathak making everyone groove to her Garba tunes!

