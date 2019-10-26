Nach Baliye 9: Hina Khan makes Vishal Aditya Singh, Prince Narula, Shantanu and Aly Goni wear sarees

Nach Baliye 9 has been entertaining the audience far and wide with a fantastic combination of dance and drama. With the upcoming semi-finale, all the participants have ensured that they wow the judges and viewers alike with their breath-taking performances. Hina Khan was present on the recent shoot as a special guest and had her own share of fun interactions with all the participants. She even made Vishal Aditya Singh, Prince Narula. Ali Gony and Shantanu Maheshwari wear sarees on the dance floor!

Battling for the top-most position, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar gave a brilliant performance that impressed everyone on the sets. Shraddha was wearing a beautiful saree as she grooved to the tunes of 'Saree ke fall sa kabhi match kiya re'.

Raveena Tandon appreciated the beautiful couple and said, "It was a wonderful dance. And I have to say that it's a very tough thing to dance while wearing a saree as I have done it myself in a lot of movies. There are times when we have to do difficult steps wearing a saree and it's not easy. Shraddha has really performed well and made it a graceful dance performance along with Alam."

Hearing this comment, Hina Khan agreed with Raveena and suggested a whacky idea of making the boys wear saree so that they get a taste of how tough it is to dance wearing a saree! All the four boys – Vishal, Prince, Shantanu, and Aly were promptly called on stage and given sarees to wear.

They fumbled and finally managed to drape a saree. The fun doesn't end here, they were also made to dance so that it could be decided who is the best one amongst the four. Everyone failed except Shantanu who was the only dancer who draped a saree properly and even carried it off as he danced and grooved. The audience and judges were laughing their heads off as they witnessed this funny spectacle on Nach Baliye's stage.

Don't miss the semi-finale episode of Nach Baliye 9 this Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm only on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates